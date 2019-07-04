|
Eveline Duhart
Tallahassee - Eveline Duhart, 79 of Tallahassee, passed away June 29, 2019 at Miracle Hill Center. Eveline was a life-long member of Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church and a quintessential member of her sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho. She was a retired librarian with nearly 43 years of service at Suwannee County Schools in Live Oak, FL.
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Omega Rho ceremony will be 5:00 P.M., Friday July 5, 2019 at Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church. Homegoing service will be 6:00 P.M., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church. Interment will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery.
She is survived by two brothers, Bartow Duhart, Jr. (Marva) of Miami, Florida and Dr. Benjamin T. Duhart (Helen) of Whitehall, AR; nephews, Bartow C. Duhart (Olympia) of Coral Springs, FL, Thomas V. Duhart (Catrice) of Davie, FL and Dr. Benjamin T. Duhart, Jr. (Senese) of Memphis, TN; nieces, Madelyn D. Dubrey (James) of Weston, FL and Dr. Benetta Duhart of Atlanta, GA; a special cousin, Carrie Sims of Tallahassee and a host of other caring grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, sorors of Sigma Gamma Rho, great neighbors and loving friends.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to request that all donations be made to the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Scholarship Fund. Donations should be sent to P.O. Box 7631 Tallahassee, FL 32314.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 4, 2019