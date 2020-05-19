|
|
Evelyn Carroll
Tallahassee - Evelyn "Lynn" Doyle Carroll, 98, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving children, on Friday May 15th, in Tallahassee, Florida. She was a wonderful Mother, Grammie, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Sister, and Friend. Lynn was born in Jacksonville, Florida on January 4th, 1922, and was the first of 10 children of the late James V. Doyle and Nora C. Colleran.
Lynn grew up in DeLand, Florida and graduated from DeLand High School in 1940. In high school she enjoyed being on the debate team and participating in drama club.
She then attended the Florida State College for Women 1941-1942. When the United States entered WWII, she went to work at the Payroll Office at McCoy Airforce Base in Orlando, Florida. It was there that she met her future husband, Thomas J. Carroll, who had just returned from serving in the Army Air Corp. They were married on March 16, 1946. They moved to Gainesville, Florida, where Tom attended the University of Florida and earned a law degree. They moved to Tallahassee and then in 1960 to Jacksonville, Florida, where Lynn was an office manager for a construction firm. They returned to Tallahassee in 1975 and were faithful, long time members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Lynn enjoyed staying active, especially ballroom dancing. In later years, she enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, watching old movies, and having friends and family visit.
She was a wonderfully fun and inspiring person to be with and was loved by all who knew her!
Lynn was preceded in death by her husband and siblings Louise Baker, Rose Rempe, Jerry Doyle, Jack Doyle, Dennis Doyle, Thomas Doyle and Richard Doyle.
Lynn is survived by her brothers James V. Doyle JR. and Patrick (Terry) Doyle and her 4 children Linda Spath and husband David, Thomas J. Carroll Jr and wife Melissa, Patricia Frye and husband Cooper and James M Carroll. Also 6 grandchildren Ian Thomas Spath, Kathlyn Carroll and husband Michael, Christina Carroll and husband Drew, Elizabeth Carroll, David "Casey" Frye and wife Antoniette and Michael "Sean" Frye and 3 great grandchildren Benjamin Thomas Healy, Claire Carroll Healy and Evelyn "Jade" Frye. Lynn's entire family will miss her loving presence in our lives!
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 23rd, at Blessed Sacrament Church 624 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee, FL.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 23rd, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 624 Miccosukee Road Tallahassee, FL Church with interment following at Culley's MeadowWood Cemetery 700 Timberlane Road. Note: Church Precautionary Requirement is that everyone wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
The funeral service can be live streamed at www.bsctlh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 624 Miccosukee Road Tallahassee, FL 32308 or Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 19 to May 20, 2020