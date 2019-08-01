|
|
Evelyn D. Sikes
Tallahassee, FL - Evelyn Drew Sikes, 70, passed on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Junious Hill M.B. Church, Monticello with burial in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Sikes was a 1966 graduate of Howard Academy High School. She had worked at CENTEL and TMH and retired from the Florida Dept. of Revenue. Survivors include her sister, Mary Drew Rollins; brother, Leon (Connie) Drew; nephew, Justin Reed; nieces, Valerie (Byron) Williams, Felicia Monroe and Elandria Rollins; a special family friend, Darryl Byrd and several grand nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019