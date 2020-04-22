Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Tallahassee, FL - Evelyn Bonzell Evans Madison, 81, of Tallahassee passed Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Monday, April 27, in Greenwood Cemetery. Mrs. Madison was a retired cook at FSU's Osceola Hall. She was a member of St. Mary P.B. Church (Georgia Street), where she served as a church mother. Cherishing precious memories are her sons: Laurie (Barbara) Madison III and Lester Madison; daughter: Cynthia Madison (Paul) Marcus; a grandson raised as her own, Mario Brown; sister, Jennifer Wilson; several grand and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Her daughters, Gwendolyn Murphy Brown and Carla Madison, both preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
