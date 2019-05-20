|
Evelyn Faison
Tallahassee - Evelyn B. Faison, 99, died on May 9, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Catherine and Francis Benenati. She had a sister and a brother and a host of other relatives in her life. She took secretarial courses at Brooklyn College and when World War II began, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy. She served in the Quartermaster's Office helping to ensure that uniforms were in compliance with Navy standards. She was sent to Officer Candidate School and, at War's end, she had become a Second Lieutenant. She moved to Miami, Florida with her sister and began a long career as an executive secretary and later, an office manager at large accounting and law firms. She married Stuart Moore Faison in 1952 and they enjoyed 39 years of marriage until his death in 1991. She was active in her church and was a leader of Zonta International.
In 2001, Evelyn moved to Tallahassee to be near her only grandchild, Elspeth Stuart Suber, who was only 2 years old at the time. She took an apartment at Heritage Oaks, now known as Allegro. There, she became active in nearly every activity on offer. She taught the daily exercise class, danced as a "Gangsta Granny," served on the Welcoming Committee and Resident Council, and hosted countless ice cream socials, many with the help of her grand-daughter. She made many dear friends in her 17 years there and will be missed by those who have survived her. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and enjoyed knitting with their Shawl Ministry. She was accomplished with many forms of needlework including quilting, needlepoint and embroidery. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed music and travel as well.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Stuart Moore Faison, her daughters, Irene T. Faison and Catherine Hope Suber, her favorite son in law, Jesse, and the beloved grandchild, Elspeth, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her family considers itself lucky to have enjoyed so many years with such a remarkable, competent and loving Mom. She bore the indignities of aging with incredible grace.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd, with a private burial later that day at Culley's MeadowWood on Timberlane Road.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 20, 2019