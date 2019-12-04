|
|
Evelyn Lanzillo
Tallahassee - Evelyn Grace Lanzillo passed away Nov.16th after battling dementia for a number of years. She was born March 24, 1934 in Attalla, Al. She was married to Frank Lanzillo until his passing in 2003. She was a loving mother to Mark (Jeannie), Craig (Jodi), and Laura (Ray). She was a wonderful grandmother to Deanna, Kyle and Nathan and great grandmother to Soloman. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at act.alz.org
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019