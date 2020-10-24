1/1
Evelyn Lucille "Lou" Hurst
1929 - 2020
Evelyn Lucille "Lou" Hurst

Tallahassee - Evelyn Lucille "Lou" Hurst, 91, of Tallahassee, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Pacifica at Woodmont.

She was born on May 7, 1929, in Washington D.C. to the late Gorman Dorsey Lowe and Sally Scott Lowe. Also preceding her in death is her husband of 68 years, Noel U. Hurst. She was a member at Evangel Church and enjoyed traveling and doing mission work for the church.

Survivors include her sons, David (Suzette) Hurst of Lewes, DE, Mark (Carol) Hurst of Lakeland, FL, Anton (Andra) Hurst of Tallahassee, FL; Paul Hurst of Tallahassee, FL; and daughter, Barbara O'Neal of Tallahassee, FL. She is also survived by grandchildren, Matthew Hurst, Christopher Hurst, Jonathan Hurst, Brandon Hurst, Brittany Tillman, Katie Parrish, Ryan Hurst, Zach Hurst, Parker Hurst, Steven O'Neal and Danielle O'Neal; as well as fifteen great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:30 A.M., at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Evangel Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Tallahassee Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
