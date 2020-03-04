|
|
Evelyn M. Brown
Tallahassee, FL - Evelyn Miller Brown, 92, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at St. John MB Church, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Andalusia, AL, she moved to Tallahassee from DeFuniak Springs, FL at an early age. She was a member of St. John's and a retired housekeeper. Survivors include her sister, Mary Kelly; brother, Bishop Earl Miller, Jr.; sister-in-law, Evangelist Bernice Powe; and several grands, great-grands, nieces, nephews and her family at the Office of Public Guardian.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020