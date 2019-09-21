|
Evelyn Ryals
Havana - Evelyn Keigans Ryals, known as mommer to family, passed away at Big Bend Hospice house on September 18, 2019. The service will be Saturday, September 21, 10>00 Am at First Assembly of God Church in Quincy with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends today from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529).
She was preceded in death by her Husband; Leo Ryals, daughter; Sherilynn Rose Ryals, parents; Thelma and Frank Keigans; sister; Helen Abbott and a brother; Billy Joe Keigans.
Evelyn is survived by her children; Betty S, Ryals, Robin (Sharon), Rogr (Lisa) Ryals, Melissa Ryals-Cessa (Matthew); sister; Babara Bruner (Jerry); sister-in-law; Delphine Walden; grandchildren; Nicholas Ryals, Andrea Ryals Goldfarb (Joseph),Ashley Ryals, and Jason Ryals; and many loving nieces and nephews
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 or a .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019