Quincy - Evelyn Sadler, 81, of Quincy, died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at CRMC. Service will be 2 PM Friday, June 14 at the Memorial Chapel of Bradwell Mortuary with interment in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM, Thursday, June 13 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Hurst and Sheila Vause (Jimmy); granddaughters, Penny Marin, Portia Vause, Jennifer Lay, Jessie Vause and Susan Gleaton; brother, Billy Joe Knight (Janey); sister, Dorothy Jordan, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 13, 2019