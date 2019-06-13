Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Sadler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Sadler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Sadler Obituary
Quincy - Evelyn Sadler, 81, of Quincy, died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at CRMC. Service will be 2 PM Friday, June 14 at the Memorial Chapel of Bradwell Mortuary with interment in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM, Thursday, June 13 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Hurst and Sheila Vause (Jimmy); granddaughters, Penny Marin, Portia Vause, Jennifer Lay, Jessie Vause and Susan Gleaton; brother, Billy Joe Knight (Janey); sister, Dorothy Jordan, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now