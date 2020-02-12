|
Everett Thompson, Sr.
Tallahassee - Everett Thompson Sr., 80, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Funeral service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew P.B. Church with burial at St. Matthew Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Blanche Thompson; sons, Elvis Thompson and Roscoe Thompson; daughters, Anita Richardson and Carol Thompson Riley; brothers, Louis Thompson, Jr., Cassius Thompson and Roscoe Thompson; sisters, Laurine Otley, Georgia Lee Bennett, Mary Smith, Edith Aldreman, Elinor Richmond and Casabendita Smith; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020