Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthew P.B. Church
Everett Thompson Sr. Obituary
Everett Thompson, Sr.

Tallahassee - Everett Thompson Sr., 80, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Funeral service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew P.B. Church with burial at St. Matthew Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Blanche Thompson; sons, Elvis Thompson and Roscoe Thompson; daughters, Anita Richardson and Carol Thompson Riley; brothers, Louis Thompson, Jr., Cassius Thompson and Roscoe Thompson; sisters, Laurine Otley, Georgia Lee Bennett, Mary Smith, Edith Aldreman, Elinor Richmond and Casabendita Smith; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
