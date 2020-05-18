|
|
Everett W. Matthews
Tallahassee - Everett W. Matthews, 89, of Tallahassee, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Everett was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee and was a lineman for Centel for 45 years. He was a member of the ITPA and also was a United States Army veteran. He was an avid Florida State fan and especially enjoyed watching their football and baseball teams. One of his favorite hobbies was planting and harvesting his vegetable garden and he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Everett's favorite pastime was spending time with his family.
Survivors include a son, Jay Matthews of Tallahassee; daughters, Judy Matthews of Tallahassee and Stacey Matthews Creamer (Jon) of Bristol; brothers, Bobby Matthews (Edna) and David Matthews ( Diane) of Tallahassee; sisters, Betty Matthews Glisson of Meridian, MS and Hazel Matthews Oliver of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Christon Gainer Dunn, Tanner Matthews, Jacob Creamer and Savannah Creamer and great-grandchild, Torrin Dunn. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Faye Lewis Matthews; brothers, James Matthews and Warren Matthews and firstborn great-grandson, Irby Ward Gainer.
The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until 11:00AM on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road, with the service immediately following. Interment will be held at MeadowWood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Project, 301 E. Tharpe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Matthews family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 18 to May 19, 2020