Ezell L. GainousTallahassee - Ezell Lewis Gainous, 82, of Tallahassee passed at home on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Oakland Cemetery. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Gainous was a graduate of the original Lincoln High School. She was a retired clerk with Florida DHSMV and a longtime member of Mt. Zion P.B. Church. Cherishing precious memories are her husband of 63 years, Clarence R. Gainous; children: Barbara (Julius) Wynn, Kathy (Kenneth) Preston, Kent (Cynthia) Gainous, Sr. and Brian (Vicki) Gainous; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Margaret L. Brown, Ernest Lewis, Willie Fred (Rosa) Lewis and Pamela Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.