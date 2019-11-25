|
|
Ezell Lauria Moore
Greenville, FL - Mother Ezell Lauria Moore, 95, peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, Zion AME Church, Dade St., Madison, FL. Viewing is 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, with a Wake to follow from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at her church, New Canaan M.B. Church, Greenville, FL. The loving matriarch of her family, Mother Moore had been a devout Christian, homemaker and a driver for Big Bend Transit. At New Canaan, she served as church secretary and was a member of the choir. She is survived by her five children: Wanda M. (Ozell) Williams, Frances M. (Ben) Phillips, Charles (Liz), Ronnie (Rhonda) and Kenneth (Cassandra) Moore; eight grand and eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; sister, Lotti Hadley; brother, Robert Charles "R.C." Lauria; and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019