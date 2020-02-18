|
|
Fancheon Lee Kirby Boone
Tallahassee - Fancheon K. Boone, daughter of Mildred and William B. Kirby, was born in Sanford, Florida on July 2, 1925. She enjoyed an interesting childhood, living in many southern cities. She attended Florida Southern College, where she earned her Bachelor's degree and met her future husband, Shelley Boone.
Married in 1947, they lived and worked in Polk County. She taught elementary school bringing to students an artistic creativity as seen in her paintings, wall boards, and carvings developed for the classroom. That creativity was evident in her home with her artworks displayed throughout. The Boone's came to Tallahassee in 1968, where she continued her education, earning a Master's Degree from Florida State while also continuing her elementary school teaching responsibilities.
In retirement, they travelled throughout the US and many foreign countries. They enjoyed outings and occasions with family and friends. She was in the TMH Auxiliary, including two years as President. She was a Trinity United Methodist Church member for 50+ years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Shelley; her parents; and her brother, James. She is survived by her sons, Shelley II (Anne-Marie), James, and David (Dee Ann); grandchildren, Shelley III, Douglas, Susan, Stephanie, Zachary, Benjamin, and Carleigh; niece, Caroline (Wayne); and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the TMH Foundation, Big Bend Hospice, of Florida Southern College Foundation may be considered for remembrances.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. February 20, 2020, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Riggins Road with a reception for family and friends to follow. Interment will be a private family service.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020