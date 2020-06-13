Fannie M. CarrJonesboro, GA - Fannie Mae Carr, 86, of Jonesboro, GA passed on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Monday in Barrow Hill Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950). Ms. Carr was born in Tallahassee and received her primary and secondary education at Barrow Hill School. In July 1970, Fannie relocated to Atlanta, GA with her two children; she was a loving mother dedicated to providing for her children. She was employed at the Crestview Nursing Home for 32 years. She later worked at the Colony Square, where she retired after giving 20 years of commendable service. Survivors include her children: Caroline (Lance Craig) McNeil and Ronnie O'Dell; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters: Eartha Reshard, Mary Barfield, Mary Ella (Shag) Carr and Susie Ford; brother, Ervin Carr and numerous other relatives and friends.