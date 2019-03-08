|
Fay Diulus Yenyo
Marietta - Fay Diulus Yenyo, age 87, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. She is survived by daughters Cheri Yenyo Brown (Ken) and Ellen Yenyo Jennings (Jake) along with her brother Fred Edward Diulus, Jr. (Sally). She is also survived by her grandchildren Rachel Leigh Jennings, Jacob (Coby) Hill Jennings, III, and Candice Michele Brown and more than 30 nieces and nephews.
Fay was born to Fred Edward Diulus, Sr. and Ellen SanGregorio Diulus in Cleveland, Ohio on November 19, 1931. She married Edward Steve Yenyo on August 28, 1954 and was married for 52 years but was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Fay moved with her family to Florida in 1960 and Tallahassee became her home. She was employed by the Seminoles Boosters and then the Florida Bar Association where she remained until her retirement. Fay and her husband were big Seminole fans, holding football season tickets for many years and attending games. In her most recent years, she relocated to Georgia to be closer to her family. Fay loved reading, crossword puzzles, taking care of her small garden and plants, but most recently she had a fondness for watching the television series Outlander. Her family will remember her laughter as she is muched loved and will be missed.
Visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Culley's Meadow Wood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312 with the funeral service immediately following at 1 pm. A reception given by the family will be held after the internment also at Culley's MeadowWood.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019