Fay Hall DeKay



Jacksonville - Fay Hall DeKay, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, of natural causes -- no Covid-19 -- in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, with her son and daughter at her side.



Born on July 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Christie and Agnes Hall. Fay, who grew up in Tallahassee, graduated from FSCW, which became FSU. Fay and her husband settled in New Orleans, where she volunteered at Methodist Hospital, among many other worthy causes. They later moved to Tallahassee where Fay became interested in geneology, and was an active member of the UDC.



Fay is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Bob, and her son Fred. She is survived by her son Roger DeKay (Becky) of Shreveport, Louisiana; daughter Ann DeKay Evans (John) of Fernandina Beach, Florida; grandsons Christopher DeKay (Robyn), Denver, Colorado; Robert DeKay (Samantha), Denver, Colorado; and great-grandson Summit DeKay.



A small family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.









