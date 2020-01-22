|
Fay Hawkins
Tallahassee - Fay Hawkins ("Hawk" "Scat" "Junior" "Poppa") 72 of Tallahassee transistioned from this world on Sunday January 19, 2020.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Old West Florida Enrichment Center 2344 Lake Bradford Road with burial at Southside Cemetery. Cherishing his love and memories are his devoted and caring wife, Brenda (Holiday) Hawkins; daughters, Retavia Davis (Darryl) of Bradenton, FL and Faydre Hawkins-Brown (Derrick) of Tallahassee; son, Anthony "Tony" R. Hawkins of Albany, GA; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Alice Stephens of Quincy, FL, Geri Hawkins of Newark, NJ and Kathy Hawkins of Tallahassee; six godchildren along with several nieces, cousins and others relatives and many sorrowful friends.
For those attending the service, please wear your favorite original Lincoln High School shirt or your FAMU orange & green. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lincoln Center Foundation, Inc., 438 West Brevard St., Tallahassee, FL 32304; FAMU Rattler Boosters/FAMU Foundation, Inc., 625 East Tennessee St. Suite 100, Tallahassee, FL 32308 (Athletics); or Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Foundation, Inc. c/o Vogter Neuro Intensive Care Unit., 4th Floor Mustian Bldg., 1331 East 6th Avenue Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Special appreciation is extended to Attorney Gwendolyn J. Spencer, Dr. Matthew Lawson, Neurosurgeon; Dr. Carlos Campo; Nurses; Tiffany, Meredith, Zxya, and Kathryn; Josette, Physical Therapist; Margie, Traveling Nurse and other staff members who assisted with Fay's care.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020