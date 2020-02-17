Resources
Fay Hawkins

Fay Hawkins In Memoriam
Thank You

Mr. Fay Hawkins

Because of folks like you, The world's a better place. Your kindness dries the tear, And brightens up the face.



Into each life some rain must fall, Into each heart some pain, But FRIENDS like you support us all, Till we can smile again.



You took the time to do kind deeds, In so many special ways, And did them from a private creed, And not in search of praise.



So we say these words to let you know, Your thoughtfulness is dear,

And it means so much to all of us, That FRIENDS like you are near.



The family of the late

Fay Hawkins

Brenda H. Hawkins, Anthony R. Hawkins, Faydre Hawkins- Brown (Derrick) and Retavia Davis (Darryl)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020
