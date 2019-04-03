|
Faye Starling Mayberry
Tallahassee - Faye Starling Mayberry, 77, was born on June 8-9, 1941 in Hope Mills, NC to Warren Grady and Martha Thames Starling. She passed away on March 30, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Faye was a loving wife to her partner and companion of 43 years, Stephen L. Mayberry. They were married on August 29, 1975. She was a loving and proud mother to her daughter, Shannon.
Faye had a successful career with the State Government including: Chief of the Bureau of Condominiums and Chief of the Bureau of Mobile Homes; She also volunteered for WFSU.
She enjoyed the League of Women Voters and also traveling North America and Europe. She spent her spare time reading presidential and political history. She was an avid golfer with Steve and her friends at Killearn and other courses in the U.S. and Ireland. She was an active member at Saint Paul's UMC and New Horizons Sunday School Classes.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tom Starling. She is survived by her husband, Steve; daughter, Dr. Shannon H. Collins (Brant Moorefield); brother, Frank Starling and Sister, Diane Starling.
Memorial Service will be held at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church (at Lake Ella) on Monday, April 8th at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow.
Thanks for the exceptional care at YourLife. Donations made to Saint Paul's United Methodist Church (at Lake Ella) are appreciated.
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019