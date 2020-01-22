Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Fe'Landrea Scott-Brinson Obituary
Tallahassee, FL - Fe'Landrea Keishawn Scott-Brinson, 35, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at Anderson Chapel AME Church, with burial in New Salem Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A 2004 graduate of Rickards High School, 'Shawn was completing her Bachelor's degree (six credit hours away) at the University of Phoenix. She had been a State of Florida employee. Cherishing her love are her husband, Ezell Brinson; son, Kshaun Brinson; parents, Patricia (James) Akins and Stewart (Jennifer) Scott; sisters, Amber Tribue, Ashanti Robinson, Jessica, Tiffany, Tripolie and Econdra Scott, Keisela (Edward) Lee and Tangla Akins; brothers, Darius (Turnisha) Akins and Chezron Scott; mother-in-law, Dorothy Simpo; father-in-law, Ezell Stevens, Jr.; grandparents, Annie and Jimmie Lennear and Johnny Walter and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
