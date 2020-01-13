|
Felice Quintena Sledge Carney
Monticello - Felice Quintena Sledge Carney, 99, died January 12, 2020. Quin's parents were Rena Braswell Sledge and Lamar William Sledge of Jefferson County. She descended from the Bishop, Sledge, Braswell and Hatchett families. Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at St. Margaret's Church Monticello, with burial at Mr. Zion Cemetery near Bethel in rural Jefferson County.
Born and raised in Jefferson county, Quin was working at MacDill Field during World War II where she met and married Frank Carney. Frank was a yankee, a Catholic, and a buck Private in the United States Army. THEY said it would never last but it lasted fifty-eight years until Frank passed away in 2000.
Quin, a lifelong Democrat, served on the Jefferson County Democratic Committee, was a long time member of the Jefferson County Historical Association and for many years helped operate the While Elephant Shop. There she was known as "Miss Quin, the White Elephant Lady". She is a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Mignonette Garden Circle, Daughters of the Confederacy, and the Catholic Women's Guild.
Survivors include her sons Ed (Hilda) Carney of Tallahassee, Mike (Judy) Carney of Monticello, and daughter Rena Carney, of Tallahassee. Also granddaughter Juliet (Bill) Ruhl of Eatonton, GA, their children Quin and Charlie, and granddaughter Alexandra and her daughters Olivia and Charlotte. Also Quin's grandson Christopher (Donna) Tallahassee, daughter Sarah, who for a brief time was the 7th generation member of the Sledge family to live in Jefferson County and her brother Nathan. Also Quin's grandson Drew (April), Neptune Beach, Florida and their daughters Bryn and Caroline.
She is also survived by her brother James Seymour (Jim Sledge), niece Becca Erwin and nephew Morry Sledge.
In lieu of flowers Quin's family requests that gifts of remembrance be given to the Jefferson County Historical Society, P.O. Box 496, Monticello, Florida 32345
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020