Felisa Michelle Lindsey
- - From Mortality: July 25, 1964 - To Immortality: April 7, 2019.
She transitioned in the arms of her mother Sonja Philpot Lindsey just as she requested of God.
She is lovingly remembered by her children: Christina Martin, and Antiono Van Johnson III. Father: Robert Lindsey and siblings: Robert Lindsey Jr.; Shelia Johnson; Teresa Lindsey-Houston; and Daniel Lindsey.
Celebration services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Sat. April 20, 2019 at 1221 Dade Street, Church of God of Prophecy in Tallahassee, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019