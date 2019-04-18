Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of God of Prophecy
1221 Dade Street
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Felisa Lindsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felisa Michelle Lindsey


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Felisa Michelle Lindsey Obituary
Felisa Michelle Lindsey

- - From Mortality: July 25, 1964 - To Immortality: April 7, 2019.

She transitioned in the arms of her mother Sonja Philpot Lindsey just as she requested of God.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Christina Martin, and Antiono Van Johnson III. Father: Robert Lindsey and siblings: Robert Lindsey Jr.; Shelia Johnson; Teresa Lindsey-Houston; and Daniel Lindsey.

Celebration services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Sat. April 20, 2019 at 1221 Dade Street, Church of God of Prophecy in Tallahassee, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.