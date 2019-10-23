Services
Midway, FL - Ferari Moran Koonce, 51, of Midway, FL unexpectedly passed Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Ferari was the proprietor of pFabulous Barbering and Beauty Salon and a member of H.E. Daniels Masonic Lodge 532, PHA and the Ancient Order of Turtles. Survivors include his wife, Brandice Bailey Koonce; son, Phillip Koonce; daughter, Aniya Koonce; mother & stepfather, Martha Akins (Lonnie Jr.) Walker; brother, Keith Koonce; sisters: Tava K. (Willie) Gaines and Kathy K. Oliver; mother-in-law, Michelle McCord; father-in-law, Benjale (Bridgette) Bailey, Sr.; grandparents-in-law, Annie & Willie Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
