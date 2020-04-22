Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Tallahassee Memory Gardens
Fleater W. Ash Obituary
Fleater W. Ash

Piscataway, NJ - Mrs. Fleater Wilson Ash, 87, of Piscataway, NJ passed in Livingston, NJ on Friday, April 17, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Thursday, April 30, in Tallahassee Memory Gardens, with viewing 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Tallahassee native, Mrs. Ash had lived in New Jersey for over 60 years. Survivors include her children: Arthur, Herman (Eva) Michael and Horace (Felicia) Ash, Glinsey Thompson, Gwendolyn Freeman, Carolyn (Eugene) Fleming and Phyllis Ryland; siblings: West, Elder Ralph L. and Charles Wilson, Mamie W. Pointer-Rucker, Leila W. Darity, Annie Ruth W. Holtzclaw and Marionette W. Frazier; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
