Fletcher Braswell
1933 - 2020
Fletcher Braswell

Tallahassee - Fletcher Braswell, born January 16, 1933, died June 25, 2020 at Margaret Z. Dozier House at Big Bend Hospice.

Fletcher grew up in Tallahassee attending Leon High School where he gained notoriety as the "barefoot boy," the Baby Lion football team's barefoot kicker. At 17, he joined the United States Navy, serving in the Korean War as a petty officer on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Valley Forge. He returned home, attended and graduated from the School of Forestry at the University of Florida. He remained a lifelong Gator yet, without hesitation, paid for his wife and two daughters who earned four "and a half" degrees from Florida State.

Recruited by Proctor & Gamble out of UF, Fletcher spent 18 years in land evaluation and timber procurement. In 1969, he left a management position to establish a commercial farming operation, Rundown Farms, at home in Tallahassee. Within a few years, he was the one of largest corn farmers in the region with more than 3000 acres under cultivation.

Throughout his life, Fletcher's advice on hunting, fishing and game management was sought by many in North Florida and South Georgia. He was an excellent shot and almost always high man on the dove fields and duck ponds. He was envied for spending virtually every day in the woods, doing what he loved, and calling it "work."

Fletcher is survived by Jackie Boyd Braswell, his wife of 62 years, his daughter, Flecia Braswell and her husband, Jimmy Weaver, his daughter, Carmen Braswell Butler and her husband, Will Butler, and their son, his grandson, John Fletcher Butler who has been the apple of his eye for 13 years since his birth.

He was predeceased by his parents, B and Ethel Braswell and all five of his siblings, Frances, Lawrence, Jamie, Sylvia, and Norman, and the late husband of his daughter Flecia, Fred McCord.

A private family gathering was held. The Braswell family would like to thank the caring doctors, nurses and staff of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Big Bend Hospice, particularly Dr Marilyn Cox. Memorial contributions may be made to the TMH Foundation, 1331 East Sixth Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32308 — www.tmh.org or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 — www.bigbendhospice.org.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Braswell family with their arrangements.








Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
