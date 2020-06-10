Flora Mae Sweet Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flora Mae Sweet Williams

Chattahoochee - Mrs. Flora Mae Sweet Williams, 72 years of Chattahoochee, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Quincy, FL.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her husband, Edgar Williams, Chattahoochee, FL, five sons, Larry Smith, Jr, Tony Collins (Cotina), Melvin Collins, All of Quincy, FL, Dexter Collins, Jaeron Collins, both of Chattahoochee, FL, one daughter, Cecilia Knight (Andre), Midway, FL, two step sons, Edgar Williams, Jr, Larry Williams, both of Chattahoochee, FL, one step daughter, Latheria Williams, Chattahoochee, FL, seven brothers, Theodore Sweet (Louise) Columbus, GA, Willie Sweet (Louise), Reginald Bouie, Claude Sweet (Evonne), Timothy Sweet (Loretta), Donald Ray Sweet, William Sweet, all of Quincy, FL, two sisters, Linda Jefferson, Quincy, FL, Mary Helen Dawkins, Chattahoochee, FL, and a host of grands.

Visitation will be from 2 pm - 7 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim P. B. C. Quincy, FL with burial at Campground Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Williams family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved