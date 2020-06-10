Flora Mae Sweet Williams



Chattahoochee - Mrs. Flora Mae Sweet Williams, 72 years of Chattahoochee, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Quincy, FL.



She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her husband, Edgar Williams, Chattahoochee, FL, five sons, Larry Smith, Jr, Tony Collins (Cotina), Melvin Collins, All of Quincy, FL, Dexter Collins, Jaeron Collins, both of Chattahoochee, FL, one daughter, Cecilia Knight (Andre), Midway, FL, two step sons, Edgar Williams, Jr, Larry Williams, both of Chattahoochee, FL, one step daughter, Latheria Williams, Chattahoochee, FL, seven brothers, Theodore Sweet (Louise) Columbus, GA, Willie Sweet (Louise), Reginald Bouie, Claude Sweet (Evonne), Timothy Sweet (Loretta), Donald Ray Sweet, William Sweet, all of Quincy, FL, two sisters, Linda Jefferson, Quincy, FL, Mary Helen Dawkins, Chattahoochee, FL, and a host of grands.



Visitation will be from 2 pm - 7 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim P. B. C. Quincy, FL with burial at Campground Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Williams family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store