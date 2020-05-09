Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
Florence Hilwig Obituary
Florence Hilwig

Tallahassee - Florence Angela Hilwig, age 96, died on May 8, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She was born to the late Allie and Alice Wilson on February 8,1924 in Washington D.C.

She was a graduate of Lackey High School and after 27 years of service retired from the District Fire Department in Washington, D.C.

She married Jerry Hilwig and together they had three sons, Jim, Joe and Pat.

After retirement she spent 25 years volunteering at Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Pat. She is survived by son Jim (Lisa), Joe (Sheila), six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 9 to May 10, 2020
