11/14/2025 - 4/08/2016

Happy Mothers Day In Heaven Mom

The Hardest Thing In Life To Bear Is to want your Mom and She is not there. So forgive me Lord if I still weep For a Mom I love and Long To Keep. The sorrow I feel I cannot Explain, The Ache in My Heart Will long Remain. Please Jesus please Tell My Mom I love Her and Will Be Thinking Of Her ON MOTHERS DAY

ALWAYS LOVED, FOREVER MISSED

YOUR DAUGHTER ANDREA
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 12, 2019
