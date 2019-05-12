|
In Loving
Memory
Florence Hunter Murphy
11/14/2025 - 4/08/2016
Happy Mothers Day In Heaven Mom
The Hardest Thing In Life To Bear Is to want your Mom and She is not there. So forgive me Lord if I still weep For a Mom I love and Long To Keep. The sorrow I feel I cannot Explain, The Ache in My Heart Will long Remain. Please Jesus please Tell My Mom I love Her and Will Be Thinking Of Her ON MOTHERS DAY
ALWAYS LOVED, FOREVER MISSED
YOUR DAUGHTER ANDREA
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 12, 2019