1/1
Florence Little Pierce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Little Pierce

Tallahassee - Florence Little Pierce, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Graveside service will be 12:00 (Noon) Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bethel Church Cemetery in Bristol, FL. Viewing will be from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

She was a former resident of Lake City, Fl and a retired educator in the public school system of Columbia County for over 35 years.

She leaves to cherish her memories a step-daughter, Sharlene Pierce Davis; five god given children, Ronnal (Inzlea) McGlockton, Bessie McGlockton-Evans, Rev. Aundra (Rev. Joan) McGlockton, Terry McGlockton and Larry (Gina) McGlockton; and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Bethel Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved