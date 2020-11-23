Florence Little PierceTallahassee - Florence Little Pierce, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020.Graveside service will be 12:00 (Noon) Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bethel Church Cemetery in Bristol, FL. Viewing will be from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.She was a former resident of Lake City, Fl and a retired educator in the public school system of Columbia County for over 35 years.She leaves to cherish her memories a step-daughter, Sharlene Pierce Davis; five god given children, Ronnal (Inzlea) McGlockton, Bessie McGlockton-Evans, Rev. Aundra (Rev. Joan) McGlockton, Terry McGlockton and Larry (Gina) McGlockton; and a host of other relatives and friends.