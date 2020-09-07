Florence R. DavisTallahassee, FL - Mrs. Florence Roberts Davis, 101, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Home-going services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Bethpage Cemetery, Wacissa. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Wacissa native and longtime Tallahassee resident, Mrs. Davis had been a housekeeper/nanny for several area doctors, lawyers and judges. She was the widow of Eddie Davis, Sr. Cherishing precious memories are her daughter, Regina Davis and 11 grandchildren: Kimberly, Stephanie, Yursha, Tammi, Kewania, Lillian, Jasmine, Keysa (Kirk), Sam, Mikey and Antwan (Tamika); loving great-granddaughter/caregiver, Keyundra Davis; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.