1/1
Florida M. Hawkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florida M. Hawkins

Tallahassee, FL - Florida Mae Knight Hawkins, 83, of Tallahassee's Miccosukee Community passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Concord Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Metcalf, GA, Mrs. Hawkins was a longtime Leon County resident. She had worked for the Dexter Douglas family and was a retired food service attendant for Leon County Schools (Desota Trail). She was a lifelong dedicated member of Centenary AME Church. Survivors include her sons: Isiah, Stanley (Stephanie) and Anthony Hawkins; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers: George Henry, Roosevelt and Charlie Knight; sisters: Daisy Kent, Irene Jones, Josephine (James) Smith and Maggie Carruthers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Concord Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved