Florida M. HawkinsTallahassee, FL - Florida Mae Knight Hawkins, 83, of Tallahassee's Miccosukee Community passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Concord Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Metcalf, GA, Mrs. Hawkins was a longtime Leon County resident. She had worked for the Dexter Douglas family and was a retired food service attendant for Leon County Schools (Desota Trail). She was a lifelong dedicated member of Centenary AME Church. Survivors include her sons: Isiah, Stanley (Stephanie) and Anthony Hawkins; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers: George Henry, Roosevelt and Charlie Knight; sisters: Daisy Kent, Irene Jones, Josephine (James) Smith and Maggie Carruthers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.