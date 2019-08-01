|
Florine Andrews
Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Florine Rosier Andrews, 84, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Trial P.B. Church, with burial in Buckhorn Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Sopchoppy native, Mrs. Andrews was a retired cook and a member of Macedonia Church of Christ Written in Heaven. There, she served as a church mother, Pastor's Aide Board member and a pivotal member of the Dining Hall Ministry. Survivors include her daughter-caregiver, Yolanda Calloway; brothers, Roscoe Franklin and Thomas Rosier; sisters, Vera Thomas and Linda Rankin; brother-in-llaw, Willie B. Godbolt, Elder Andrew Morris and William Burney; 14 grand, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019