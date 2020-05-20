Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hebron A.M.E. Church Cemetery
Resources
Florine Willis Young

Florine Willis Young Obituary
Florine Willis Young

Quincy - Florine Willis Young, 78, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, a native of Gadsden, she was a member of St. Hebron A.M.E. Church. The service will be at 11:00 am Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the St. Hebron A.M.E. Church Cemetery. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. The viewing will be from 3-7 pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary.

She is survived by daughters: Zephine Presha, Gwendolyn D. Jamerson, Shironda Young-Golden (Fred), Tallahassee, FL, Millie L. Willis, Sylvia Hicks-McCray (Howard); Victoria Young, and Sharon Young Gilbert, Quincy, FL; 19 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 20 to May 21, 2020
