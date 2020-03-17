|
Dr. Flossie M. Byrd
Monticello, FL - Dr. Flossie Marian Byrd, 92, of Monticello finished her earthly course Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A private Graveside service will be held Saturday in the John Byrd Family Cemetery, West Lake Road, Monticello. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Dr. Byrd was a 1944 graduate of Howard Academy High and a 1948 graduate of FAMC (now, FAMU). She earned a Master's degree from Penn State and was awarded her PhD from Cornell University. Dr. Byrd was the First Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Prairie View A&M University, Texas. The consummate educator, Dr. Byrd insisted that each child she encountered excel in all of their educational pursuits. Her love and legacy will be treasured forever by her siblings: Margaret B. Jones, Almedia B. Locklear, Smythe "Smitty", Wayne Calvin (Gwen), Rubia, Clarice, Claude, Mary, Harold and Clinton (Beverly) Byrd; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Lizzie Smith Byrd and siblings, Johnny B. and Chris Byrd and Juanita Byrd Johnson. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Byrd family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020