Floyd W. Malone

Floyd W. Malone In Memoriam
In Loving Memory

Floyd W. Malone

06/17/19 - 06/19/98

Happy 100th Heavenly Birthday Daddy"

We thank God for blessing us with you, your love and wonderful memories will forever live in our hearts. We were heartbroken the day you left us and a part of us went with you when God called you home. You were a wonderful father and grandfather, we love and greatly miss you. We are at peace knowing that your generous and kind spirit lives on in the arms of the Lord.

Love,

Your Family
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 17, 2019
