Forrest (Dick) Richard Coxen
Tallahassee - Forrest Richard Coxen, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Forrest (Dick) was born in Ellwood, Indiana, raised in Indianapolis, and moved with his wife Nancy to Florida in 1953. They were married 68 years and have 4 children. Dick was predeceased by his wife and son, Dean. He is survived by his three children, daughters Lyn Baggett (Fred) and Dori Meadow (Billy), son Dayle Coxen (Susan), and daughter-in-law Betsy Fischer Coxen. Grandchildren: Katherine Baggett, Rebecca Baggett (Grant), Jeni Coxen, Dan Coxen, Michelle Wilheilm (Matt), David Coxen, Douglas Meadow, Rachel Meadow and Sara Camille Meadow. Great grandchildren: Winston and Everett Borer.
Dick joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 as a high school senior. While receiving his training in the service, he attended St. Lawrence University, Colgate University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was discharged in 1945 as Lieutenant JG and remained in the Reserves until 1960. He served on the Sate of Florida's Aviation Advisory Council, received the FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, and later became a member of the United Flying Octogenarians.
Following his military service, Dick graduated from the University of Illinois with a BS degree in Architectural Engineering and served as a Florida state school architect before opening his own independent office in 1959. During his years of practice, he designed many types of projects ranging from residential homes and churches, to state office buildings, to two state junior colleges and a local elementary school. Additionally, he oversaw and supervised many significant construction projects including the U.S. Army Redstone Arsenal Hospital, Wright Patterson Airforce Base Hospital, and Tallahassee City Hall. He was President of the local AIA chapter, serving on the Board of Directors and as State Secretary. In 1967 he was named "Outstanding Architect of the State of Florida" by the state Association of Architects.
Dick served as a local member and state officer in both the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks (B.P.O.E.) and the Capital City Kiwanis service organizations. He loved flying his plane, fishing from his boat, and sitting on the porch at his cottage on the Ochlocknee Bay. But he most enjoyed spending time in the company of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Coxen family with their arrangements.
Tallahassee - Forrest Richard Coxen, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Forrest (Dick) was born in Ellwood, Indiana, raised in Indianapolis, and moved with his wife Nancy to Florida in 1953. They were married 68 years and have 4 children. Dick was predeceased by his wife and son, Dean. He is survived by his three children, daughters Lyn Baggett (Fred) and Dori Meadow (Billy), son Dayle Coxen (Susan), and daughter-in-law Betsy Fischer Coxen. Grandchildren: Katherine Baggett, Rebecca Baggett (Grant), Jeni Coxen, Dan Coxen, Michelle Wilheilm (Matt), David Coxen, Douglas Meadow, Rachel Meadow and Sara Camille Meadow. Great grandchildren: Winston and Everett Borer.
Dick joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 as a high school senior. While receiving his training in the service, he attended St. Lawrence University, Colgate University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was discharged in 1945 as Lieutenant JG and remained in the Reserves until 1960. He served on the Sate of Florida's Aviation Advisory Council, received the FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, and later became a member of the United Flying Octogenarians.
Following his military service, Dick graduated from the University of Illinois with a BS degree in Architectural Engineering and served as a Florida state school architect before opening his own independent office in 1959. During his years of practice, he designed many types of projects ranging from residential homes and churches, to state office buildings, to two state junior colleges and a local elementary school. Additionally, he oversaw and supervised many significant construction projects including the U.S. Army Redstone Arsenal Hospital, Wright Patterson Airforce Base Hospital, and Tallahassee City Hall. He was President of the local AIA chapter, serving on the Board of Directors and as State Secretary. In 1967 he was named "Outstanding Architect of the State of Florida" by the state Association of Architects.
Dick served as a local member and state officer in both the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks (B.P.O.E.) and the Capital City Kiwanis service organizations. He loved flying his plane, fishing from his boat, and sitting on the porch at his cottage on the Ochlocknee Bay. But he most enjoyed spending time in the company of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Coxen family with their arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.