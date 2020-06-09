Forrest Richard (Dick) Coxen
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Forrest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Forrest (Dick) Richard Coxen

Tallahassee - Forrest Richard Coxen, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Forrest (Dick) was born in Ellwood, Indiana, raised in Indianapolis, and moved with his wife Nancy to Florida in 1953. They were married 68 years and have 4 children. Dick was predeceased by his wife and son, Dean. He is survived by his three children, daughters Lyn Baggett (Fred) and Dori Meadow (Billy), son Dayle Coxen (Susan), and daughter-in-law Betsy Fischer Coxen. Grandchildren: Katherine Baggett, Rebecca Baggett (Grant), Jeni Coxen, Dan Coxen, Michelle Wilheilm (Matt), David Coxen, Douglas Meadow, Rachel Meadow and Sara Camille Meadow. Great grandchildren: Winston and Everett Borer.

Dick joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 as a high school senior. While receiving his training in the service, he attended St. Lawrence University, Colgate University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was discharged in 1945 as Lieutenant JG and remained in the Reserves until 1960. He served on the Sate of Florida's Aviation Advisory Council, received the FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, and later became a member of the United Flying Octogenarians.

Following his military service, Dick graduated from the University of Illinois with a BS degree in Architectural Engineering and served as a Florida state school architect before opening his own independent office in 1959. During his years of practice, he designed many types of projects ranging from residential homes and churches, to state office buildings, to two state junior colleges and a local elementary school. Additionally, he oversaw and supervised many significant construction projects including the U.S. Army Redstone Arsenal Hospital, Wright Patterson Airforce Base Hospital, and Tallahassee City Hall. He was President of the local AIA chapter, serving on the Board of Directors and as State Secretary. In 1967 he was named "Outstanding Architect of the State of Florida" by the state Association of Architects.

Dick served as a local member and state officer in both the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks (B.P.O.E.) and the Capital City Kiwanis service organizations. He loved flying his plane, fishing from his boat, and sitting on the porch at his cottage on the Ochlocknee Bay. But he most enjoyed spending time in the company of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Coxen family with their arrangements.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved