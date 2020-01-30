Services
Young Fulford Funeral Home
4948 SIX OAKS DR
TALLAHASSEE, FL 32303
(850) 610-4444
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM
Westminster Gardens
301 E. Carolina Street
Tallahassee, FL
Resources
Frances Brander Edwards Obituary
Frances Brander Edwards, 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 25, 2020. Fran's daughter, Christine E. Lamia invites family and friends to attend a Memorial Service at Westminster Gardens, located at 301 E. Carolina Street, Tallahassee, Florida 32301 at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with Pastor Terry Delaney from First Baptist Church of Tallahassee presiding.

The family is being assisted by James Sircy and cared for by Jackie Fulford at Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory. Ms. Edwards' full obituary can be found online at: YoungFulford.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
