|
|
Dr. Frances C. Cannon
Gainsville - Dr. Frances C. Cannon died unexpectedly Saturday morning September 7, 2019. She was known by a variety of names such as Dr. C. Frances, Frannie and Aunt Babe over her 93 years. Frances was born February 1926 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where she won the honor of being named a Florida Pioneer. She was an impressive athlete at Ft. Lauderdale High School and then went on to graduate from Florida State College for Women in 1948. In 1967 she received her Doctorate from Columbia University.
Dr. Cannon served Florida State university (FSU) for some 40 years: the first 10 years as an Assistant Professor and Recreation Specialist for Agricultural Extension Services and the next 30 years as an Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor of Leisure Services. Fran was Chairperson of the Leisure Program for 20 years during which the curriculum became one of the first to be accredited and the first to limit enrollment as a means of emphasizing quality graduates. She retired from FSU in 1990 but remained active in the Florida Recreation and Parks Association and National Recreation and Parks Association where she was honored to be recognized as a Legend in her field. Her support for FSU Alumni Association, FSU Foundation and FSU Women's Athletics was unwavering. Furthermore, she served as a member of the FSU Athletic Hall of Fame Committee an ensured that deserving women were recognized for their talents.
No one was better at mentoring students than Dr. Cannon. She showed each student what they could accomplish with a positive and strong attitude and provided unwavering support. Without her, many would not have achieved what they did in their careers and personal lives. As an educator, she taught many lessons that could not be found in a textbook. Her standards were high and she expected her students to do their very best to attain their goals. Dr. Cannon believed in service to others and taught students not to look at serving others as a chore, but as something to enjoy, a great way to give back. She was a servant in so many ways and an example to all. Dr. Cannon was an eternal optimist who saw only the good in people empowering everyone around her to do the same. Throughout her life, her special smile, twinkling eyes, and kind spirit continually sparkled like rays from heaven.
While her impact at FSU was monumental, her contribution to her family was extraordinary. Her family called her "Aunt Babe" a name given to her by her sister, Carolyn, at a very Young age. She loved to use her photography skills to capture the lives of her growing nieces and nephews and always said she did not need children, for her family were her children. Her family saw Aunt Babe as a strong spiritual leader and glue that held everyone together during difficult and fun times. She was proud to be a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, and was even known in some circles as "Saint Frances" as she was always doing and caring for others.
In the 1960s Camp Indian Springs was created and developed by Fran's partner, Betty Palmer, and another closed. Frances was a silent partner and leader behind the scenes of the early camp years, using her knowledge of leisure activity and her extensive contacts with the recreation professional world to help and empower the camp owners and directors. Camp Indian Springs had one of the most talented youth camp staff whose leadership made them one of the most successful youth camps ever in North Florida.
Frances loved her leisure profession and educating others to enjoy life. She and Betty enjoyed having a second home at Nokomis Beach and spent hours walking the beach, picking up shark's teeth, boating, and fishing. Every summer they headed to the Keys with family for lobestering and all kinds of water activities.
After Betty passed away in 1998, Fran became very involved in the Seminole Boosters organization, The Committee of 30 (COT), to help enhance women's athletic programs. There, she met Cappy Longstreth who had been invited to work with the COT on a special alumni reunion for Women's F Club. Fran and Cappy became good friends over the two years they served on the committee together, and Cappy invited Fran to visit Gainsville on her trips back and forth to Nokomis. Her visits grew longer and longer until she eventually moved to Cappy's farm in 2000. which was a totally new experience for Fran. It was the first time she had her own dog and horse and she enjoyed horseback riding until she was 80. She helped the chores and mowing on the big tractor mower. Cappy and Fran shared everything as dear friends and companions. They were seldom apart and shared a very active social life: taking golf lessons, playing golf, attending workouts at the YMCA, scheduling weekly massages, and enjoying lunch outings with friends. Fran's enthusiasm for life and leisure never dwindled, and together they traveled throughout the United States to over 28 countries. She loved working on her computer and became quite competent on it; not so much on her iPhone. She loved the sun porch where she could see the horses, watch the rider's activities, enjoy the birds, read all three newspapers, spoil the dogs, and work on puzzles with visitors. She admitted that she sometimes "rested her eyes" too. She continued her love of research by actively participating in the University of Florida's research program for the aged. The one thing she missed on the farm was being close to the water so she could fish and enjoy its beauty. Sunrise and sunset were a special joy to her.
The farm is a very busy place with university students coming throughout the week to ride and work with the horses, Fran enjoyed talking with them and learning all about how they are doing at school and with their riding. Each student entered the house knowing that a warm welcome and a listening ear would be waiting for them, along with her wisdom to "keep up with your studies, school comes first" and "don't work too hard now, you need some rest." Fran strove to provide the love and support they needed to thrive away from home. Many came to consider her an adopted grandmother. Just a few minutes on the sun porch with Fran would leave the girls feeling peaceful, rejuvenated, and encouraged. She was very fond of them all.
Frances Cannon was a pillar of support and faith for all who crossed her path. While her death has left a deep void in the thousands of hearts who knew her, her legacy of love and compassion will live on in those very same hearts.
She is survived by her companion Cappy Longsteth, adopted daughter Barbara Palmer, nieces Frances (Richard) Wagner, Rebecca (Craig) Spencer, Laura (Danielle) Brewer, nephews Jan W. Cannon and Tim L. Mae Cannon, and grandnieces KellieGoolsby, Melissa Spencer, Caitlin Cannon Breland, Tracey Cannon Mulrooney, Jordan Cannon, grandnephews Steven Goolsby, Clayton Spencer, and great-grandnieces and nephews Adelia Breland, Kennedy Breland, and Everett Mulrooney. She is predeceased by loving partner Betty Palmer, brother Jacque Cannon, and sister Carolyn Brewer.
A memorial service will be held Saturday September 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at Trinity United Methodist Church (Chapel) 400 NW 53rd Ave, Gainsville, FL 32653. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Frances Cannon Memorial Women's Basketball Scholarship at Seminole Boosters:
Seminole Boosters PO Box 1353 Tallahassee, FL 32302
In Honor of Frances Cannon for Women's Athletics 850-644-3484
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019