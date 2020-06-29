Frances Elizabeth (Beth) Finlay
1940 - 2020
Frances Elizabeth (Beth) Finlay

Blountstown - Frances Elizabeth (Beth) Finlay, age 80, of Blountstown, FL, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on June 28, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.

She was born to Wallace Burns Finlay and Frances Pendarvis Finlay in Dothan, AL, on April 17, 1940, and was raised in Blountstown, FL. She graduated from Troy State University, and later earned a master's degree from Florida State University.

Following a two-year period teaching first grade in Pensacola, FL, she moved to Chattahoochee, FL and embarked on a 33-year career as a social worker and social work supervisor at Florida State Hospital, where she was a passionate advocate for the clients she served.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother David H. (Dave) Finlay III; brother William W. Finlay; and son W. Lyle Hubbard.

She is survived by daughter Shari E. Hubbard of Tallahassee, FL; brother George C. Finlay of Oakland, CA; grandson Lyle H. Reeves of Tallahassee, FL; life partner Franklin (Dick) Mitchell of Dellwood, FL and his children Franklin K. Mitchell of Ozark, AL, Lynn Evans of Hickory, NC and William T. Mitchell of Greenwood, FL.

She was a member of Blountstown United Methodist Church. A socially distanced graveside memorial service will be held at Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, FL on Saturday, July 11, at 8:00 a.m. (CST) with Reverend Tyler Cox officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials may be made to Calhoun County Public Library, 17731 N.E. Pear St., Blountstown, FL 32424.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, (850-627-7677), is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
08:00 AM
Pine Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
