Frances Madge Johnson
Tallahassee - Frances Madge Johnson, age 98, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at home with her family.
She was born at Juniper, Florida, and was the oldest of five children. Madge graduated from high school at Greensboro, Florida, in 1939. Prior to her marriage she supported the war effort by working at the shipyard in Panama City, Florida. Madge was preceded in death by her parents, Hannah Barineau and Lemuel Suber, her husband of 59 years, Colonel Marvin M. Johnson, and her sisters, Loyce Suber, Pauline Smith, Joyce Crosby and Mary Mellin. She is survived by her sons, Mike Johnson (wife Cynthia), Bill Johnson (wife Katherine), and Tom Johnson. She was a loving Mema to grandchildren, Christopher Johnson, Matt Johnson, Jocelyn Forehand, Logan Johnson and Adam Johnson. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Miles, Summer, Tanner, Adelle, Cade, Jillienne, and Imogen Lark.
Madge was a formidable bridge player and excellent cook and gardener. She loved travel and making friends, and 32 years as an Air Force wife gave her ample opportunity to do both. Wherever she and Marvin went, they kept their family connections in Gadsden County strong and set an admirable example for maintaining family traditions. She loved annual family gatherings at Torreya State Park. Vacations at Mexico Beach, Florida, were the highlight of her year.
The services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at The United Methodist Church of Greensboro, followed by a brief graveside service at the Sycamore Cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee for their attention and loving care. Memorials may be made in Madge's name to Big Bend Hospice (https://www.bigbendhospice.org/contact/leon-county).
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Johnson family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 21, 2019