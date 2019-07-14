|
|
Frances Steverson
Quincy - Frances Woods Steverson, 88, of Quincy, Florida, went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, Quincy, Florida on Monday, July15, 2019 at 10 am Eastern, preceded by visitation at 9 am. A brief graveside service will then follow at 3 pm (2 pm Central) at Mount Olive Baptist Church, Bonifay, Florida.
Mrs. Steverson was born in Brooklyn, New York. After graduating from Ithaca High School, she moved to Columbia, South Carolina to work at Columbia Bible College. While working in South Carolina, she met her husband, Alex M Steverson, Sr., a native of Bonifay, Florida. Upon moving to Tallahassee, Florida in 1958, she began working for the Florida Board of Trustees. Over her 33 years working for the Board of Trustees (later to become the Department of Environmental Protection) she rose from a secretary to Deputy Director of Administrative Services. To enjoy their retirement years, she and Alex moved to her dream home on a farm outside of Quincy, Florida. In retirement she was actively involved in many capacities at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, served as a leader at Bible Study Fellowship, and served as a volunteer at the Pregnancy Center of Gadsden County.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years. Survivors include her children: Lisa Steverson Copeland, Alex "Steve" Steverson Jr. (Penni), and Fred Steverson (Kathy); her grandchildren: Travis McKinney, Drew Steverson (Bekah), Brandon Steverson (Lauren), Chandler Steverson, Rachael Steverson, Jordan Steverson, and Jacob Steverson; three great-grandchildren: Palmer Milligan, Kaylyn McKinney, and Alton Steverson; and her four sisters: Joyce, Bobbie, Carole, and Valerie Jean.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, 1001 West Washington Street, Quincy, Florida 32351; or the Pregnancy Center of Gadsden County, 106 Northeast First Street, Havana, Florida 32333.
Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 14, 2019