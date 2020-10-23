1/1
Frances Whitfield Graham
1945 - 2020
Frances Whitfield Graham

Tallahassee - Frances Whitfield Graham, Tallahassee, September 30, 1945, passed away on October 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jay and Thelma Alford Whitfield.

Frances was a manager with Tallahassee Federal Savings and Loan for 20 years. She retired from the Leon County Clerk of Court-Finance Division.

She started singing and playing the piano in the church at the age of 6. She loved her family unconditionally. She served the Lord faithfully.

As the years went by with Alzheimer's Disease, she became feeble and frail but her spirit never did. If you asked her about God she would always say "God can never fail". One of her favorite scriptures was Isaiah 41:10. She loved the Lord and always believed in prayer.

Frances is survived by her son, Ralph T. (Alyson) Motes; grandsons, Chase and Chance Motes; brothers, Thomas (Laverne) Whitfield, and Jerry (Loraine) Whitfield; sister-in-law Rose Harrell; brother-in-law Bobby Cooper; niece Susan Barineau Weaver; Aunt Betty Alford Watson and many nephews and friends.

Thanks to Big Bend Hospice for their kind and loving care.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband Alton Graham, and Ralph Thomas Motes Sr., and a brother, Cary Whitfield.

A private service will be held at a later date.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
