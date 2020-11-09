Flossie, Rick & Bonnie, Rob & Lynn and the Joyal Family- Glad we got to see Francine last year at the wedding, as we hadn't seen her in a while. Will remember the 4th of July gatherings with all the good food, and Val and Francine's always including us into the Joyal family. So many people gone now from those good times. Our condolences to your sudden loss and to a very bad year all around for all. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all, and she be forever a part of our good memories.

Love, Dennis, Becky and Tanner

