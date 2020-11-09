Francine Joyal
Tallahassee - Francine Joyal, 68, of Monticello, FL passed away on October 29, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She was born on May 18, 1952 in Newport, VT to the late Andrew and Lorraine (Surprenant) Joyal.
Francine had a long and respected career at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. She worked in many waste related programs, which culminated into the creation of the state's compost regulatory program. Her colleagues valued her skills as a writer, editor, and proofreader and everyone at the Office of General Counsel knew she was the one to proof the draft rules. Her attention to detail served her well and she retired on June 28, 2013.
Following retirement, Francine spent her summers at her home in Derby Line, VT, and her winters at her home in Monticello, FL.
Horse racing was a favorite pastime of Francine's father and uncles. She enjoyed being part of that tradition. As a young girl she also enjoyed horseback riding on her own horse named Canusa. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing with her dad.
Francine liked to travel, and enjoyed visiting her family in Vermont and Canada. She participated in several historical reenactments throughout the country.
She was a skilled bead worker and blessed her friends with examples of her art. Francine enjoyed Japanese Brush painting. She practiced Tai Chi and taught it at a senior residence facility. She played Mahjong regularly and enjoyed playing bridge on occasion. She was also an avid reader. She loved all animals, especially her cats and leaves behind her beloved cat Shannon. She also leaves behind many close friends.
Francine is survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
