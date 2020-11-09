1/
Francine Joyal
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francine Joyal

Tallahassee - Francine Joyal, 68, of Monticello, FL passed away on October 29, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She was born on May 18, 1952 in Newport, VT to the late Andrew and Lorraine (Surprenant) Joyal.

Francine had a long and respected career at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. She worked in many waste related programs, which culminated into the creation of the state's compost regulatory program. Her colleagues valued her skills as a writer, editor, and proofreader and everyone at the Office of General Counsel knew she was the one to proof the draft rules. Her attention to detail served her well and she retired on June 28, 2013.

Following retirement, Francine spent her summers at her home in Derby Line, VT, and her winters at her home in Monticello, FL.

Horse racing was a favorite pastime of Francine's father and uncles. She enjoyed being part of that tradition. As a young girl she also enjoyed horseback riding on her own horse named Canusa. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing with her dad.

Francine liked to travel, and enjoyed visiting her family in Vermont and Canada. She participated in several historical reenactments throughout the country.

She was a skilled bead worker and blessed her friends with examples of her art. Francine enjoyed Japanese Brush painting. She practiced Tai Chi and taught it at a senior residence facility. She played Mahjong regularly and enjoyed playing bridge on occasion. She was also an avid reader. She loved all animals, especially her cats and leaves behind her beloved cat Shannon. She also leaves behind many close friends.

Francine is survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.



Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Derby, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 8, 2020
I loved sitting next to Francine at our Sacred Heart High School reunions. Her travel stories were fascinating and she had a Vermont Story- teller way of sharing them. We would have celebrated 50 years at our fall reunion that was cancelled due to Covid. I will miss her.
Andrea Lamphere
Classmate
November 7, 2020
We will miss Francine ! She was one of the most intelligent women we know!She shared so much information on her trips with us! She started Karsen's interest in stones and rocks from everywhere.And she even visited China,she was knowledge able in Art,and made beautiful beaded memories.Thank you Francine RIP till we meet again.
Lynn Joyal
November 7, 2020
To Joyal family,
So sorry for your loss. Francine was a lovely lady.
Robert& Tina Favreau
Friend
November 7, 2020
Flossie, Rick & Bonnie, Rob & Lynn and the Joyal Family- Glad we got to see Francine last year at the wedding, as we hadn't seen her in a while. Will remember the 4th of July gatherings with all the good food, and Val and Francine's always including us into the Joyal family. So many people gone now from those good times. Our condolences to your sudden loss and to a very bad year all around for all. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all, and she be forever a part of our good memories.
Love, Dennis, Becky and Tanner
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved