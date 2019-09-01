|
|
Francis (Frank) George Maccaro
Tallahassee - Francis (Frank) George Maccaro, beloved father, brother, uncle, cousin and grandfather, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
He was born to Salvatore and Domenica Maccaro on May 22, 1946 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
He was married to Patricia Maccaro and they have a daughter, Jessica.
Mr. Maccaro graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Fordham University. He was a doctoral student (ABD) in philosophy at Columbia University.
He adored spending time with his three grandchildren. He prayed the rosary daily and had a devotion to the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy.
He went home shortly before sunrise on the Feast of St. Augustine, whose words he taught his daughter: "Our hearts are restless until they rest in You."
In mourning are his daughter, Jessica; wife, Patricia; sister, Nancy; nieces, Margot and Rebecca; nephew, Jarrett; cousin, Mary Beth; second cousins Kristen and Elizabeth, son-in-law, Mark; and his grandchildren, Ian, Lucia and Luke.
Visitation service at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Tallahassee, FL. on Tuesday, September 2nd at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. and Interment at Culley's Meadowwood Cemetery to follow. Flowers may be sent to the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More. Donations may be made to the Co-Cathedral, his home parish.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019