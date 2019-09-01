Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Maccaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis George (Frank) Maccaro


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis George (Frank) Maccaro Obituary
Francis (Frank) George Maccaro

Tallahassee - Francis (Frank) George Maccaro, beloved father, brother, uncle, cousin and grandfather, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

He was born to Salvatore and Domenica Maccaro on May 22, 1946 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

He was married to Patricia Maccaro and they have a daughter, Jessica.

Mr. Maccaro graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Fordham University. He was a doctoral student (ABD) in philosophy at Columbia University.

He adored spending time with his three grandchildren. He prayed the rosary daily and had a devotion to the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy.

He went home shortly before sunrise on the Feast of St. Augustine, whose words he taught his daughter: "Our hearts are restless until they rest in You."

In mourning are his daughter, Jessica; wife, Patricia; sister, Nancy; nieces, Margot and Rebecca; nephew, Jarrett; cousin, Mary Beth; second cousins Kristen and Elizabeth, son-in-law, Mark; and his grandchildren, Ian, Lucia and Luke.

Visitation service at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Tallahassee, FL. on Tuesday, September 2nd at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. and Interment at Culley's Meadowwood Cemetery to follow. Flowers may be sent to the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More. Donations may be made to the Co-Cathedral, his home parish.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now