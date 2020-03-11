|
Francis Hunter "Frank" Carter, Jr.
Tallahassee - Francis Hunter "Frank" Carter, Jr.
Frank was born to Francis Hunter (Frank) Carter, Sr. and Betty Baggs Carter in an Army tent at Dale Mabry Field on August 12, 1944. He died suddenly at home on March 9, 2020. He was the oldest of 8 siblings. Frank was graduated from Leon High School in 1962, and Florida State University in 1966, with a degree in Criminology. He lived most of his life in Tallahassee except for 3 years in Miami when his Father took a job down there and 5 years in the Navy. After graduating college, Frank headed to Pensacola, to start his career in the Navy as a pilot, and was assigned to fly the S-2. Frank flew over the North Atlantic on the carrier of U.S.S. Wasp and the U.S.S. Essex. He was a Wasp centurion, having over 100 carrier landings on the ship. After leaving his regular commission, he stayed in the Navy Reserves for a total of 27 years and retired at the rank of Captain. Frank was retired from FDLE and as Director of the Division of Security in the Florida Lottery. After he retired from the Lottery, he spent another 13 years as a security consultant and private investigator.
Frank loved his family, his friends and his church. His passion was collecting old fishing lures, fishing and gardening. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where he was a former senior warden and served as a verger.
He is also a member of the Florida Antique Tackle Club, the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club, the Carolina Antique Tackle Club, the Quietbirdmen, the Capitol Tiger Bay Club and the Economic Club.
Frank leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Linda D. Carter of Tallahassee; his son Mike and daughter-in-law Stephanie; grandsons Donovan and Spencer all of Atlanta; 5 of 7 siblings D. Fred Carter (Joan) of Stafford, VA, Ken Carter (Terri ) of Tallahassee, Steve Carter (Marcia) of Alachua, Frances Carter (David Folsom) of Tallahassee, Virginia Carter of Tallahassee; many nieces and nephews and his beloved "Katrina" dog, Miss Shyla. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Gregory Hunter Carter; sister Elizabeth Ann Carter and brother Sidney James Carter.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. John's Carter Chapel with vigil prayers being said at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church with Father David C. Killeen officiating, burial will be immediately after at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 211 N. Monroe St. Tallahassee, Fl. 32301 or St. Francis Wildlife Assoc. P.O. Box 38160, Tallahassee, Fl. 32315. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020