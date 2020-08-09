Francis Phillips Malone (Fanny)



Francis Phillips Malone (Fanny), age 97, died peacefully at home in Tallahassee, Florida on Friday, August 7, 2020. Fanny was born December 8, 1922, in Tallahassee to Francis Marlon and Ida Edwards Phillips.



Fanny graduated from Leon High School and attended Florida State College for Women where she pledged Kappa Delta sorority. She raised her family at Big Bite in Gadsden County and spent each summer with them at St. Teresa Beach. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Episcopal Church.



Fanny's interest were varied. She really enjoyed people, especially young people. She spent many years as a den mother for both Cub and Boy Scouts with her four boys and continued that interest by leading "Miss Fanny's Scout Troop", a nontraditional, nature-focused Girl Scout troop which reached beyond the confines of the handbook. When her children were active in Future Farmers of America Fanny entered her own steers, a car lot of ten, and won Grand Champion in the Gadsden County Fat Cattle Show. Her home was always filled with various people and was the nucleus of holiday gatherings with extended family. She loved a good, bountiful garden and was educated by a relative from Prague who taught her about edible mushrooms in her years. She enjoyed a beautifully landscaped yard where she spent many afternoons rocking on the porch, listening to birds and the sounds of nature. In her youth, she would ride her pony bareback on dirt roads from what is now known as "Mid-town" (which was the end of town) to Bennett's Drug Store on College and Monroe to get two ice cream cones; one for her pony and one for herself. She took an interest in learning to fly and flew solo when her husband, a former Air Force pilot, purchased his own plane. In her earlier marriage, she performed on numerous occasions with the Tallahassee Junior League Caberet; the most memorable routine was "Shake Your Little Tomahawk". Fanny often gathered pets from the woods, Among many were a skunk, a raccoon and three flying squirrels named Edgar Meanie, Alan Miney and Poe-Mo. Her love of animals and interest in preserving pioneer farm life led her to develop, with others, the Tallahassee Junior Museum. She initiated, with Jesse Conrad, the Museum's first Market Days, a day-long family event that replicated life on a nineteenth-century North Florida farm.



She was a voracious reader with an inquisitive mind and a consummate hostess in the greatest of old school traditions. Many coveted an invitation to her well known Wednesday lunches and hoped to be among her growing list of holiday rum cake recipients. She could be the life of the party with unbridled energy, oftentimes seen dancing barefoot late into the evening, but she also had an innate sense of propriety, great integrity and wisdom. Above all, Fanny had an abiding love for her family and friends who frequently sought her company.



She is preceded in death by her husband William Bradley Munroe, their children Christopher Munroe Carnes, Michael Phillips Munroe, George Anthony Munroe, Peter Gray Munroe, their grandson Robert Theodore Carnes, Jr., and her husband William Hugh Malone.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store