Dr. Frank Archie CasterTallahassee - Dr. Frank (Bud) Archie Caster, 97, of Tallahassee, Florida, died Monday, July 27, 2020. Born (2/3/23) and raised on North Warren Street in Trenton, New Jersey, young Frank learned difficult life lessons during the Great Depression and during World War II. A Sergeant in the 15th Air Force, 485th Heavy Bombardment Group, 830th Bomb Squadron, Frank serviced B24s in Venosa, Italy between missions. Bravely, he helped defeat the Nazis. Victorious, Frank returned to school and became a podiatrist, like his big brother Milton and favorite uncle Max. For thirty-five years, he lived and worked (and played golf) in Princeton and Hightstown, New Jersey earning every joyful day of his retired life of leisure in Florida. Wherever he lived, Frank built a record of generous volunteerism. Modestly, he was proud of service on the Hightstown Borough Council, his leadership as president of Beth El Synagogue, and numerous service positions in the NJ Podiatry Society and Princeton Lions Club.Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Anna Levenson Caster; his brother, Milton Caster, and his fabulous wife of 51 years, Marcy Meltzer Caster. Frank and Marcy were beautiful together; they lived the American dream. A few years ago, Frank settled into Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee where he enjoyed many sweet times with the late Susan Fink who lived down the hall.Frank is survived by four sons, Scott (Meg), Mark (Kay), Jeff (Mimi), and Michael (Karin), and six grandchildren, Shannon, Andy, Steven, James, Hannah, and Leah. Frank leaves behind many good friends at Westminster Oaks, but none better than Mr. Freestone Wilson. Frank regularly expressed his appreciation for the staff who lovingly cared for him by supporting the Westminster Oaks Employee Christmas Gift Fund. The Caster family suggests donations be made to the fund at 4449 Meandering Way, Tallahassee, FL 32308.Due to COVID-19, the family is having a private service.