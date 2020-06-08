Frank C. Daisernia
Tallahassee - Frank C. Daisernia, 77, of Tallahassee, passed away on Saturday, June 06, 2020, at the Big Bend Hospice House, while surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Catskill, New York, on November 10, 1942, he was a son of the late Nicholas J. and Theresa "Tessie' Petramale Daisernia. Also preceding him in death is his first wife of 39 years, Sharon L. Daisernia. He spent his career as a dedicated pharmacist, having attained his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy Degree from Albany College of Pharmacy, where he was Valedictorian of his class. He was a very loving son, husband, father, friend and also a very talented and successful business man.
Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Chen Guihong Daisernia; daughters, Tracey Schossow (husband, Jason) and Adrienne Daisernia; grandson, Connor Gordon; and brother, Nicholas Daisernia.
The Funeral Mass is 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.