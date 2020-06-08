Frank C. Daisernia
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank C. Daisernia

Tallahassee - Frank C. Daisernia, 77, of Tallahassee, passed away on Saturday, June 06, 2020, at the Big Bend Hospice House, while surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Catskill, New York, on November 10, 1942, he was a son of the late Nicholas J. and Theresa "Tessie' Petramale Daisernia. Also preceding him in death is his first wife of 39 years, Sharon L. Daisernia. He spent his career as a dedicated pharmacist, having attained his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy Degree from Albany College of Pharmacy, where he was Valedictorian of his class. He was a very loving son, husband, father, friend and also a very talented and successful business man.

Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Chen Guihong Daisernia; daughters, Tracey Schossow (husband, Jason) and Adrienne Daisernia; grandson, Connor Gordon; and brother, Nicholas Daisernia.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved